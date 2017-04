HARPURSVILLE, New York — We were all excited about the birth of April’s calf this morning. But maybe not as much as Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch, whose enthusiasm was hilariously captured in a Facebook live Saturday morning.

**All things April, here**

“We are in labor! One hundred percent, so tune in, don’t stop watching, cancel your plans … it’s time to have a baby!” Patch exclaimed.

Watch his announcement, below: