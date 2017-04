HARPURSVILLE, New York — She kept millions of people waiting for weeks on end, but the wait is over … April the giraffe gave birth!

Our favorite mommy welcomed a baby boy (her fourth calf) into the world this morning at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

Take a look above at some of the best shots from today’s big event.

To check out April interacting with her calf, head HERE.

**Complete April coverage**