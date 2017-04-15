× NBA playoffs get started in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– LeBron James and the defending champion Cavaliers begin their run at a second straight NBA title when they host the Indiana Pacers in a first-round playoff game in Cleveland this afternoon.

James has won 17 straight games in the opening round.

Also today, the Los Angeles Clippers host the Utah Jazz in a matchup of two teams that had the same 51-31 records during the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks visit Toronto and Memphis is at San Antonio.

The rest of the Round 1 schedule:

Game 2: Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, April 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (If necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, April 29 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

