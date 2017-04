HARPURSVILLE, New York — It’s finally happening! For weeks the world has waited on pins and needles awaiting on the birth of a baby giraffe, whose mother, April, has been crowned the most famous mother-to-be on the planet.

But … the wait is over! Our favorite giraffe is giving birth as we speak! Watch above for the incredible circle of life.

**WARNING: Some of this video may be considered graphic for some viewers**