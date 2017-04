She’s been taking over our lives for weeks. Finally, April the giraffe had her baby on Saturday morning. Did you miss it? Click here for the full birth.

Meanwhile, below are some of the funniest reactions on Twitter about the birth of April’s calf.

Apparently you have to be a giraffe to get attention today. We can play that game. #AprilTheGiraffe pic.twitter.com/1ojrw4XoSN — AMHA Mini Horse (@amhaminihorse) April 15, 2017

Congrats to my dear friend #AprilTheGiraffe. But NO ONE upstages Day 1 of the NBA Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/RLAXD60Da3 — Moondog (@CavsMoondog) April 15, 2017