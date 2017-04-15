FBI looking for suspects in two Citizens Bank robberies

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland office of the FBI is looking for the suspects in a pair of Citizens Bank branch robberies.

The first robbery occurred on Friday, April 14 at the bank on 5907 Ridge Road in Parma just before 2 p.m. The suspect passed a note to the teller, put the money in a white plastic bag and left on foot, walking east on Hampstead Avenue.

He is described as being a black man between 30 and 50 years of age, of average height and wearing a light-colored cap.

The second robbery happened Saturday, April 15 at the Citizens Bank branch at 4221 Pearl Road in Cleveland at 12:14 p.m.

The suspect spoke to a manager, then waited in line before handing over a robbery note. He also yelled for money, and made gestures to his pocket that indicated he might have a gun, saying, “Don’t make me use this.” No weapon was actually seen. The suspect was given money and left through a back door.

He is a white man, about 40 years old, about 6’2″ tall and weighs between 195 and 210 pounds. He was wearing Oakley-style wrap shiny sunglasses.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland or Parma Police departments, the Cleveland FBI or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.