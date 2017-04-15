Easter forecast: get the egg hunts in early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Happy Easter weekend!

A warm front moved through this afternoon which places us in a warm and unstable sector through Easter Sunday. We were a degree shy from tying the record today. Cleveland hit 83 degrees this afternoon.

We have a few isolated storms popping up through sundown. Widespread rain, storms are expected Easter Sunday afternoon and evening with the heaviest being focused south and southeast. It will not be a washout tomorrow, just some scattered showers in the morning with the bulk of the rain occurring in the late afternoon and early evening hours. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible as the front moves through.

