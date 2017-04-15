Cavs and Indians fans rejoice after both teams win Saturday

CLEVELAND–The Cavs and the Indians did not disappoint on Saturday, and the fans were loving every minute of both teams being at home.

Of course The Cavs had their nailbiting win against the Pacers. The Indians also took home a win against the Tigers.

Fans were vibrant downtown, with a sea of wine, gold, blue, and red.

The nice thing is that if you were in the area on Saturday, you didn’t really have to choose a game, it was the best of both worlds.

“This is the greatest day to be a Cleveland fan,” one man said.

“We walked down here and it’s so exciting because you see the Cavs shirt you see the Indians, everybody’s like woot woot woot,” said Donna Wransky, of Cleveland.

“I think they are going to go all the way, these Cavs are going to go all the way,” said another fan.

The fans have high hopes for both teams after the Cavs became NBA Champions and the Indians were so close to winning the World Series in 2016.

“I’m pretty confident that one if not both of them can pull it off this year,” said Glenn Hoehnen, a Cleveland fan.

***Check out the photos from both Cleveland wins in the gallery, above***

More on the Cavs, here.

More on the Tribe, here.