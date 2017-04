CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a mission to “Defend The Land” and defend their title.

Protecting what’s theirs is also the focus on the team’s new intro video, which debuts before Saturday’s game. It replaces the regular-season clip, which featured music from DMX.

The Cavs play the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Game 2 is Monday night.

