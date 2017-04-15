Baby Giraffe Watch 2017: A look back at our time with April before and after the big event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARUPURSVILLE, NY - Were you one of the millions of people who saw April the giraffe give birth today?

Animal Adventure Park reports that April went into labor at 7:20 a.m. Her male calf was born at 9:53 a.m. On Fox 8's Facebook feed of the event, 2.9 million people were reached and the video was shared over 6,000 times. Over at the park's YouTube page, 1.2 million people witnessed the little giraffe come into the world.

“His entrance into the world was unnerving to even those of us who have witnessed animal births previously,” said Animal Adventure Park owner, Jordan Patch. “Giraffes give birth standing up, which means when the calf is ready to be born, it exits its mother hooves first from six feet off the floor, making for a very exciting event! After many months of pregnancy, both mom and calf are doing fine.”

April and her calf will stay together the whole time she is raising him. Giraffe weaning can take up to 14 months, so everyone will have lots of time to this very famous mommy and son duo!

