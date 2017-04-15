× Ashtabula Sheriff: two deputies involved in deadly shooting

COLEBROOK TWP, Ohio – Ashtabula Sheriff Bill Johnson confirms two of his deputies involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon on Park Road in Colebrook Township.

The deputies went to the home after receiving a domestic violence call. The deputies tried to talk to the 59-year-old man for 20 minutes, the sheriff said.

He said the suspect had a rifle and threatened deputies. The man then pointed the weapon at deputies and refused orders to drop the rifle, the sheriff said.

Deputies shot the suspect. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

BCI is now investigating. The deputies were not injured.