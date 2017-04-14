Woman who devotes life to helping others surprised with new car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- She devotes her life to helping others.

Now, a local prison ministry leader gets to do it in a brand new car.

Every year, Pastor R.A. Vernon teams with up Bedford Nissan to give a car to someone who needs and deserves it.

This year's winner was Darella Motley.

Before now, she relied on Uber to travel around the state to help inmates into their transition of going into prison or being released.

Darella was surprised during an announcement at The Word Church; she thought she was there for a discussion about her work.

