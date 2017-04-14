Study: Touchscreen use reduces sleep times for babies, toddlers

A new study says the amount of screen time a young child gets has a direct affect on their sleep.

The study published in the journal, Nature, says babies and toddlers lose 16 minutes of sleep for every hour they spend using a touchscreen.

Researchers say that lack of sleep could have a negative effect on emotional and social development down the line.

The survey found that 75 percent of babies and toddlers use a touchscreen every day.

While the links between smart phone use and lack of sleep are still being studied, researchers say over-stimulation likely plays a role.

