Special honor for Cleveland Clinic heart surgeon Dr. Marc

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A special honor for a FOX 8 contributor.

Heart surgeon Dr. Marc Gillinov has been named Chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

That means Dr. Marc will lead the team of cardiothoracic surgeons for the Miller Family Heart & Vascular Institute.

According to the Clinic, in 2016, the cardiac and general thoracic surgeons performed more than 6,500 procedures, with a mortality rate of two percent for cardiac operations, which is below the national average, including complex valve operations, heart transplants and artificial heart devices.

