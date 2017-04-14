Shaker Heights residents taking extra precautions after armed robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- People who live along Kemper Road are on alert after a number of armed robberies in Shaker Heights.

Shaker Heights Police say two residents were robbed at gunpoint along Kemper Sunday night by three men wearing masks.

Police say Wednesday afternoon, two residents were robbed by a gunman in a red sweatshirt on Lee Road.

And then hours later, a resident was robbed at gunpoint along Fairhill Road.

Police aren't saying if these armed robberies are related.

Meantime, people in Shaker Heights are taking extra precautions.

"I am keeping my kids close when walking," said Marilyn Franklin, resident.

"Be more aware and alert. Watch your neighbors when they are coming and going," added Kimberly Brown.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shaker Heights Police.​