Police ask for help finding missing elderly man with dementia

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding an elderly man who went missing this morning.

Andrew M. Grant, 78, is believed to have walked off from his 13900 Shaker Blvd. apartment sometime between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. He has dementia and suffers from seizures.

He has walked off before, police reports state, in February 2016.

Grant is described as being 5’11” tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and is balding with gray hair.

He wears glasses. He’s believed to be wearing a dark gray wool hat with a bill on it, tan khaki pants, a light brown shirt with snaps and a black jacket with a Walsh University logo.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.