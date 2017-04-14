Mother, grandmother overdose in front of 9-month-old baby

WARREN, Ohio — A mother and a grandmother face charges after police said they overdosed on drugs in front of a 9-month-old baby.

WKBN reports that the baby’s mother, Tonya Foster, 19, and grandmother, Tammy Foster, 48, were charged with child endangering in the case.

It happened March 31.

WKBN reports that a woman the three were staying with called 911. She frantically told the dispatcher that Tammy and Tonya were unconscious on the floor with blue lips.

Police said the two women had snorted heroin in a bathroom of the home while they left the baby unattended in a Pack ‘n Play.

It took several doses of naloxone to revive the two women. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The baby was not harmed.

