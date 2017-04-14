Missing: Arreanna Horner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Arreanna Horner, 14, went missing Nov. 30. She was last seen on Valley Road in Cleveland.

Arreanna is 5'6" tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she could be around the West 48th Street area in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

