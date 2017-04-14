Missing: Arreanna Horner

Posted 11:08 am, April 14, 2017, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Arreanna Horner, 14, went missing Nov. 30. She was last seen on Valley Road in Cleveland.

Arreanna is 5'6" tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe she could be around the West 48th Street area in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with Cleveland Police Second District at 216-623-2704.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

