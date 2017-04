Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- V.A.S.T. Inspiration is a local gospel group made up of brothers and sisters who are passionate about carrying on the family legacy of music. These siblings credit their parents with teaching them the joys of singing at an early age.

Formerly known as the Humphries singers, V.A.S.T. Inspiration has a brand new CD available called 'Inspired'. Click here to learn more about V.A.S.T. Inspiration.

