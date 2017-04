CLEVELAND, Ohio — Remember Sisqo’s popular ‘Thong Song’? He turned his 1999 hit into the ‘LeBron song’ in honor of the Cavaliers star.

Teaming up with ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd,’ Sisqo says he’s letting everybody know who should be the 2016-17 NBA MVP: LeBron James.

**watch the video to see why he says LeBron is the best choice**

The Cavaliers head into Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs on Saturday.