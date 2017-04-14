Credit card skimmers discovered at Brook Park gas station

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Several gas stations in the Brook Park area were warned to check their pumps after skimmer devices were discovered at one business.

According to police reports, the manager of a Shell gas station in the 5900 block of Smith Road said an employee found credit card skimmers attached to two different gas pumps in their lot while changing the paper receipt rolls.

Police then went to several other gas stations in the area to recommend they check their gas pumps for any wires or devices.

The incident is still under investigation.