Cleveland officers in police-involved shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The officers involved in an officer-involved shooting that led to the suspect's death have been identified.

The shooting happened at just after 9 p.m. Mapledale Avenue near West 38th Street.

According to Cleveland police, it started when the suspect, Jeffrey James Findlay, 30, showed up at his ex-girlfriend's house. A neighbor saw his car and alerted the 25-year-old victim.

The neighbor told police the suspect pointed something at the victim and she saw a red dot on her chest. The victim and her neighbor ran, hid in a garage and called 911.

The neighbor then climbed a fence and was able to direct police to the suspect. When officers arrived, Findlay was armed with a gun and with the victim in the backyard.

Police said officers told Findlay to drop his weapon, but he refused. Two officers fired at the suspect, hitting him several times.

Findlay was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died.

The officers and the victim were not injured.

There were a total of five officers involved in the incident. The two who fired their weapons were Sgt. Daniel Jopek, 45, hired in 2000; and patrol Officer Rafael Carrucini, 35, hired in 2012.

The other officers were: Patrol Officer Theresa Cavett, 32, hired in 2007; Patrol Officer Alan Soros, 33, hired in 2014; and Patrol Officer Michael Correa, 26, hired in 2013.

The officers were placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office will review the case.

Continuing coverage here.