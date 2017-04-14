Cleveland man says he’s ‘blessed to still be here’ after post smashes through windshield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Cleveland man escaped being seriously injured in Michigan Friday morning after a post came flying off a truck and went through his windshield.

The man said he rented a car and was trying to make it home to Northeast Ohio from Grand Rapids after picking up his daughters.

He said a lumber truck in front of him hit a bump and a stack of posts flew off the back; one went straight through the windshield.

"It's exactly a miracle; I am blessed to still be here and I ended up making it to Cleveland and I got both my daughters in the car with me right now and we are headed back," he said.

The man, thankfully, walked away with only a small scratch.