Cleveland has the best fans! Indians’ Jason Kipnis thanks everyone who helped track down shin guards

CLEVELAND– Cleveland has the best fans, and this just, once again, proves it.

When Jason Kipnis‘ favorite shin guard went missing, he turned to social media for help.

The Cleveland Indians second baseman posted on his Instagram account on Thursday that he’s worn the same model of shin guard since college. But the manufacturer, Easton, doesn’t make that kind anymore.

So, he asked fans for help, and boy, did they deliver. On Friday afternoon, Kipnis tweeted, “Back in action! Thanks to all the people who helped! Guys came thru so much I even have a backup now!!”

Back in action! Thanks to all the people who helped! Guys came thru so much I even have a backup now!! pic.twitter.com/KheTkoZPr7 — Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) April 14, 2017

The Indians are back in action tonight at 7:10 p.m. against the Detroit Tigers.

