Cleveland Chain Reaction: A look at what Slavic Village has to offer

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you want to vote on the neighborhood where five local entrepreneurs will set up their businesses, you only have a few hours left.

Neighborhood voting for "Cleveland Chain Reaction" ends at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 14th.

The neighborhoods in the running are:

Slavic Village/Fleet Avenue

Collinwood/East 185th

St. Clair/East 55th Superior

Clark and West 25th/ La Villa

NOTE: Viewer voting will serve as one factor in determining the winning neighborhood. The final decision will be made by Chain Reaction partners and investors.

Click here to vote for the winning neighborhood.

The winning neighborhood will be announced LIVE on 'Fox 8 News in the Morning' on Friday, April 21.

The series is hosted by our own Kenny Crumpton. The idea is a partnership between COSE, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Glazen Urban, and FOX 8.

The opportunity was a concept backed by LeBron James called "Cleveland Hustles," with local business owners hustling to get their idea off the ground.

Investors with "Cleveland Chain Reaction" say this is not only an opportunity to capitalize on what they learned on "Cleveland Hustles," but it's also an opportunity to provide advice and support for small business owners.

Once the neighborhood is selected, we will begin looking for local entrepreneurs to compete to become one of the five local businesses to set up shop in the winning neighborhood.

