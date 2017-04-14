DefendTheLand! Cavs watch party tickets for games 3 and 4 on sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavs road game watch party tickets for the first round of the playoffs go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Watch parties for games 3 and 4 will be held at Quicken Loans Arena. Game 3 will be 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, and Game 4 is set for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

The games will be shown on the Humongotron, and there will be entertainment team performances, halftime acts and a series of games and inflatables.

Tickets are $5, and the proceeds will be donated to charity. During the 2015 and 2016 Cavs playoff runs, watch parties generated more than $1 million.

Tickets can be purchased at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations and the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office. Click here to buy tickets directly from the Cavs website. There is a limit of six tickets per person. Doors open an hour before the game.

Free Cavs Fan Fests will be held on home game days. They’ll take place outdoors at Gateway Plaza and along East 6th Street.

The first Fan Fest kicks off at noon on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Monday. Visitors can check out the live music, grab a drink and food, and enjoy the Cavs Interactive Zone.

The first round schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 2: Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, April 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (If necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, April 29 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

For our Cavs guide to Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, click here.