Body cameras reveal never-before-seen video of brawl at I-X Center: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department giving us a look never seen before of the struggle last month for law enforcement to control the I-X Center Indoor Amusement Park.

Trouble erupted with a huge crowd there on a Saturday night including riots and more. It left workers and people with children there terrorized.

The new video comes from body cameras worn by sheriff’s deputies. It shows deputies getting into tense confrontations with people they detained. Plus, you see a worker describe a random assault. And, you see deputies working to evacuate the building.

Families can be seen leaving with children holding hands. One woman also asks a deputy, “Is it safe to go home now?”

The release of this sheriff's department video comes as the I-X Center Indoor Amusement Park is entering into its last weekend. And it comes with more chatter swirling on social media. Some people are trying to organize the same kinds of trouble we saw last month.

Deputies arrested an adult and briefly held two juveniles. Meantime, the Cleveland Police Gang Unit arrested 3 people with guns in a car.

After that incident, the I-X Center boosted regular security. And, multiple law enforcement agencies we checked with are closely watching to prevent any new trouble.

Late Friday, an I-X Center spokeswoman said, the Center does not believe there are any credible threats; there have been no problems since the trouble last month, and security is prepared to make sure things stay under control.

