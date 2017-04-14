Big weekend in the CLE: Thousands of Cavaliers, Indians fans to head downtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's going to be a big weekend, a big party weekend with anywhere from 40-70,000 of your closest Cleveland sports friends invited.

The Tribe is over at Progressive Field on Saturday; the Cavs start the playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on the same day, and in between will be a plaza full of folks watching and even shooting basketballs and having a big party.

The thing that irritates most people coming to the games is parking. Spots on the streets near the two venues are off limits during game times; spots close to the Q and Progressive Field are not cheap, and even lots several blocks away command premium rates.

Parking in the garages at the Q leave you at the mercy of crowd size. Even on days when you don't have two games many people seek other options.

"You know it can get pretty crazy here on a Friday night and Saturday afternoon when they're two teams playing," Greg Stevenson of Washington, D.C. said.

Stephenson and his friend, Rebecca Fritsch, chose to come to Friday night's game. Even though the headache of two games won't be a problem, they still opted to do something that's always recommended when downtown is expected to be packed: they took public transportation.

With both games starting within about an hour of each other -- the Cavaliers start playing at 3; the Indians at 4:10 -- taking public transit may be the best ticket for all fans.

The best advice may be to come early or be prepared to stay late.

