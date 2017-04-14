3 men accused of killing local professor, teen in shootout to appear in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three men accused of killing a Northeast Ohio college professor and a 15-year-old in a shootout last month will appear in court this morning.

Terrell L. Gray, Charles E. Walker and Kassius W. Williams face charges of aggravated murder in the case.

According to warrants for their arrests, the three are accused of riding in the back of a black VW while shooting at three victims who were in a maroon Saturn Vue. Both vehicles were traveling west on Woodland Avenue.

David Wilder, 61, a college professor, was struck by a stray bullet as he also traveled west on Woodland Avenue in his silver Nissan Versa. Wilder served as an adjunct professor at Tri-C, Cleveland State and John Carroll University.

At around the same time, Tywan Cortez Johnson, 15, of Cleveland, was also shot to death. He was struck at East 79th Street and Woodland Avenue.

