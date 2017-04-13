Woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for helping transport pot

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Maple Heights woman has been sentenced to three years in jail for helping transport over 60 pounds of pot.

Latoya Coleman, 30, previously pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in the case.

This week, a judge sentenced her to 36 months in prison. That time will be served at the Ohio Reformatory for Woman, according to court records.

Coleman was arrested in a pot sting back in February.

Agents discovered more than 60 pounds of pot as it was being shipped to Willoughby. Authorities set up surveillance, and discovered Coleman picking up several boxes and loading them into hear jeep.

A detective confronted her, and she was arrested.

