Woman gets prison time for driving drunk, crashing into car while going wrong way on I-480

BROOK PARK, Ohio-- A woman was sentenced to nine months in prison for driving drunk and going the wrong way on I-480, crashing into newlyweds.

Investigators say Molly Boone was driving the wrong way early one morning in August on 480. She crashed into a husband and wife who were driving to the airport to head to their honeymoon. The bride was seriously injured.

The victims were understandably too upset to come to court.

But the mother of the bride spoke out. "I was concerned that they wouldn't do anything, just because she's young and minimal history, but I was happy that the judge followed the law and did what was appropriate," said Janet Striegel, mother of the victim.

Boone has a couple of other accidents on her record.

