‘We have a good run in us’: Cavs headed to the playoffs after rocky regular season finish

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The defending world champion Cleveland Cavaliers are headed to the playoffs.

Round One begins Saturday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena, where the No. 2 seed Cavs will take on the No. 7 Indiana Pacers.

The schedule released Wednesday is as follows:

Game 1 – Sat. April 15 Indiana at Cleveland, 3 p.m

Game 2 – Mon. April 17 Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Thu. April 20 Cleveland at Indiana, 7 p.m., TNT

Game 4 – Sun. April 23 Cleveland at Indiana, 1 p.m.

Game 5 – Tue. April 25 Indiana at Cleveland (if necessary)

Game 6 – Thu. April 27 Cleveland at Indiana (if necessary)

Game 7 – Sat. April 29 Indiana at Cleveland (if necessary)

The team is coming off a rocky finish to the regular season that included injuries and roster changes. The team dropped their final regular season game to the Toronto Raptors while resting the ‘Big Three’ Wednesday.

General manager David Griffin isn’t happy about the position they’ve put themselves in, but he’s confident that it’s a seasoned team that knows how to step up and power through adversity.

Cavs forward Tristan Thompson, who just returned to play after a sprained thumb, remains optimistic.

“We got everything back,” he said. “Every time we got good things rolling and people get hurt, we’re always able to get back. Everyone’s healthy. I’m glad we were able to get LeBron, K-Love and Kyrie a week of rest. That’s going to be very important for us. I’m glad we can all make it through and start this weekend.”

Coach Tyronn Lue is also feeling good.

"I feel very confident in what we can do." #DefendTheLand pic.twitter.com/maAIHnCldo — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 13, 2017

“We were able to come out of a long season with a lot of injuries and play through it,” he said. “Our guys got through it, and now the playoffs are here and we have all 14 guys healthy. That’s the most important thing to me, to this organization, to our team. And with that said, I feel very confident and comfortable that we have a good run in us.”

Round 1 of the playoffs begins at 3 p.m. Saturday.

