WATCH: The touching moment a man sees color for the first time

LAKELAND, Florida — When a Florida man opened his 66th birthday present from his son and daughters, he had no idea how much his life was about to change.

According to ABC News, Noll Stafford has been colorblind since birth.

When his family gave him a pair of EnChroma glasses, he saw color for the first time. According to the company’s website, the glasses cost between $269 – $429.

He had the glasses on for just about one second, when he had to take them off to cry.

One of his daughters ran to his side to comfort him.

He put them on again. “It’s so clear. I can’t believe it,” he said through tears.

Stafford’s grandson, Carson Stafford, took the video and posted it to YouTube. It has gone viral with more than 160,000 views on YouTube and more than 30 million video views on Facebook.