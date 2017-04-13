Watch live video of April: Everyone’s favorite giraffe continues to do great

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y.– April continues to do great, according to Animal Adventure Park who posted an evening update on their Facebook page.

They describe her appetite as so-so.

And, for anyone wondering about Oliver’s behavior earlier this evening, here’s what was happening:

“Some people inquired about Oliver’s behavior with April earlier this evening. He was not being “aggressive” -but he was certainly showing his dominance. You may have noticed his playful necking behaviors (not true aggressive necking behavior), his blocking her movements, etc. This is all part of the fun and games of a young bull. At no time did he pose a serious threat to April of her calf…her laying down puts more force on the womb/calf, than light head bumps from Oliver.”