Warm weather arrives in time for the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The typical lake breeze meant a tale of two weather zones on Thursday. Lakeshore temperatures remained in the 40s, while it pushed close to and above 70°F near and south of I-70.

Fortunately, none of the decorative clouds (captured here by Debbie Leitch via Twitter) became productive.

That will change going into the weekend as a warm front approaches on Friday night and Saturday morning, putting us in the warm and unstable sector for both Saturday and Sunday.

