They love each other already! Ultrasound shows twins kissing each other

LEVITTOWN, Pa.– A touching moment was revealed in a sonogram image. It showed twin girls sharing a kiss in their mother’s womb.

Fetal Vision Imaging captured the moment during Carissa Gill’s 24-week ultrasound, and wrote, “Congratulations Carissa and Randy with your kissing twins!”

Gill told ABC News, “In the 2-D ultrasound that I see in the doctor’s office, they’re never that close together; just seeing them face to face, it was a big shock. You can see their mouths open and closing. It started when Bella was kissing Callie’s cheek. Two weeks before that they were kicking each other.”

The Pennsylvania couple’s twin girls, who will be named Isabella and Callie, are due in July.