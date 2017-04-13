President Donald Trump holds news conference after bombing in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON– President Donald Trump will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon, not long after the United States dropped a massive bomb on Afghanistan.

The bomb, known as the “mother of all bombs” is the country’s most powerful, non-nuclear bomb. The U.S. military was targeting ISIS tunnels and personnel in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province.

White House Press Secretary announced the President would be speaking during a news briefing on Thursday. No additional information was provided.

