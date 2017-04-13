Ohio Supreme Court: East Cleveland can hear criminal charges in deadly 2012 police chase

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled a judge in the city where two unarmed suspects died in a 137-shot barrage of Cleveland police gunfire can hear criminal charges against five police supervisors.

The court’s opinion Thursday says East Cleveland Municipal Court Judge William Dawson can decide whether his court has jurisdiction to preside over the supervisors’ misdemeanor dereliction-of-duty charges.

Thirteen Cleveland patrol officers fired rounds at a car with Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams inside after a high-speed chase ended in East Cleveland in 2012. County prosecutors indicted the supervisors on charges of failing to control the pursuit.

Michael Brelo was the lone officer charged in the shooting. His acquittal sparked protests.

The officers’ attorneys argued the case should be heard by the county judge who acquitted Brelo.

