Mom charged with child endangering in daughter's insulin overdose

CLEVELAND– A Warren woman is facing charges after Cleveland police say she caused her diabetic daughter to overdose on insulin.

Deva Young, 22, took her 6-year-old to University Hospitals in March, Cleveland police said. A social worker described the girl as suffering from extremely high insulin levels.

Reports said the girl’s parents were trained in administering her medication and the social worker determined the overdose was intentional. Young’s ex-husband said their daughter was hospitalized for similar incidents in the past, court document said.

Young was arrested on April 7, and charged with felonious assault and child endangering, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records. Her bond was set at $15,000.

The case was bound over to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Her initial appearance is set for Friday at 10 a.m.