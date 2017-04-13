Investigators find 41 ‘one-pot’ meth labs in Geauga County apartment

MIDDLEFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio– Investigators in Geauga County found 41 “one-pot” methamphetamine labs at an apartment in Middlefield Village on Wednesday.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Middlefield Police Department and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation searched a home on Grove Street. It was part of a two-month investigation into meth in the area.

Inside the apartment, there were 41 meth labs, hazardous chemicals and drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities arrested 49-year-old Richard A. Veres, of Middlefield Village, for manufacturing meth, which is a first-degree felony.

He appeared in Chardon Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $50,000.

The Middlefield Fire Department also responded to the scene because of “the volatility and danger of the methamphetamine manufacturing process.” Crews helped neutralize the hazardous waste.