Indians' Jason Kipnis asks fans for help tracking down discontinued shinguard

CLEVELAND– Athletes are creatures of habit.

So when Jason Kipnis‘ favorite shinguard went missing, he turned to social media for help.

The Cleveland Indians second baseman posted on his Instagram account on Thursday that he’s worn the same model of shinguard since college. But the manufacturer, Easton, doesn’t make that kind anymore.

Kipnis asked fans to see if they have one “hanging around.” He’s offering up tickets, memorabilia and even Francisco Lindor’s autograph in return.

Might be time to clean out the garage and dump out the old bat bag.

Kipnis appeared in three games for the Double-A Akron Rubber Ducks this season while he rehabs his shoulder. He was taken out of Wednesday’s game after he was hit by a pitch on his left hand.

