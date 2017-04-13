Fox Jukebox: Grindstone Ukulele Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Grindstone Ukulele Club is made up of 4th grade students from the Berea School district. The group is under the direction of Berea City School music teacher Lea Smith who started the ukulele program 6 years ago.

Ukulele is taught to every 3rd grader and then when the students enter the 4th grade they have the option to join the ukulele club. The club meets before school every Wednesday to practice.

The Berea City School district is consistently ranked as 'Best Community for Music Education' in the nation.

