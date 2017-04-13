Ex-East Cleveland officer indicted in illegal traffic stop, sexual assaults

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio– Criminal charges are now filed against the man accused of making an illegal traffic stop and sexually assaulting two women while he worked as an East Cleveland police officer, FOX 8 I-Team learned on Thursday.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office filed an indictment against Kenneth Bolton, Jr.

He is charged with gross sexual imposition, abduction and interfering with civil rights.

The I-Team broke the news of the investigation shortly after the incident happened in late February.

Bolton is no longer on the force. He goes to court to begin facing the charges on April 27.

Court records do not list a phone number for Bolton or an attorney, so we were unable to immediately contact him.