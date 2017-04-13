× #DefendTheLand: Cleveland Cavaliers guide to Round 1 of NBA playoffs

CLEVELAND– The Cavs start Round 1 of the NBA playoffs on Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.

The schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 2: Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena

Game 3: Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 4: Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Game 5: Tuesday, April 25 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

Game 6: Thursday, April 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (If necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, April 29 at Quicken Loans Arena (If necessary)

Home games:

Fan fest on Gateway Plaza kicks off at noon on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Monday. Visitors can check out the live music, grab a drink and food, and enjoy the Cavs Interactive Zone.

Going to the game? The doors at the Q open 90 minutes before tipoff. Fans at Game 1 and Game 2 will receive a Cavs T-shirt and rally towel.

The Cavaliers will continue the tradition of asking all 20,562 fans to sing the national anthem.

Don’t forget the “Laws of the Land.”

1.) There are no warm welcomes in our house: We fiercely chant “Let’s Go Cavs” to drown out opposing player intros.

2.) Stand united and loud for The Land: We stand united and loud when our players are introduced until we score; From the start of the second half until we score; Whenever our team needs us!

3.) When our team defends, we defend: We scream “defense” whenever the opposing team has the ball.

4.) Free throws aren’t free in our house: We are masters of distraction – we move, we scream and we stomp to make the opposing team miss.

5.) Gear up. Every game, every time: We “gear up” in our Cavs playoff shirts every game!

Watch parties:

Tickets for the road game watch parties go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at Northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart locations, Cavs.com and the Q box office. Tickets are $5 and benefit charity. There is a limit of six tickets per person. Doors open an hour before the game.

