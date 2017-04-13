× Cleveland teen arrested in Bath Township carjacking, suspected in other robberies

CLEVELAND– A 17-year-old from Cleveland was arrested following a carjacking in Bath Township Wednesday evening.

Cleveland police spotted the vehicle on the city’s east side. The teen was taken into custody and was brought to the juvenile detention center.

Police said the suspect, who is missing part of his right arm, is being questioned in connection with several other robberies.

The carjacking happened at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday when a couple stopped at a rest stop along Interstate 77. The woman told police her husband went to the restroom and two men with guns came up to the vehicle.

She said she got out of the car, and a suspect jumped in and drove away. The other suspect followed in another vehicle.

A truck driver, who was stopped at the rest stop, said his video camera caught the vehicles driving away.

Police are still looking for the other suspect.