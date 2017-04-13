Attorneys for United passenger removed from plan to hold news conference

CHICAGO– The attorneys for a man who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines plane will hold a news conference Thursday morning.

Officers dragged Dr. David Dao off a flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky Sunday night. Video of the incident shows Dao bloodied and screaming.

Attorneys Thomas Demetrio and Stephen Golan will be joined at the news conference by Dao’s daughter, Crystal Dao Pepper.

On Wednesday, two airport police officers were placed on leave. Chicago’s aviation department said the investigation is ongoing.

Also on Wednesday, Dao’s attorney filed documents in court to preserve reports and surveillance video of the incident.

