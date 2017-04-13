April 13, 2017
Cleveland Dyngus Day
We celebrated Dyngus Day a few days early with pierogi and polka! Justin Gorski from Cleveland Vegan shared his recipe and played a tune. Cleveland Dyngus Day is Monday, April 17th. Events are scheduled in Gordon Square Arts District, Ohio City and Tremont.
www.clevelandvegan.com
www.ClevelandDyngus.com
Pickwick & Frolic
Relatives in town for Easter? Take them to Pickwick and Frolic for a hilarious night out! Comedian Dan Cummins is performing at Hilarities tonight through Sunday. Click here for tickets.
Antiques & Uniques
Go on a shopping treasure hunt in Wickliffe. At Antiques & Uniques you’ll find 100 dealers under one roof selling antiques, re-purposed goods, handmade items and more. Tuesday, April 18th is the customer appreciation sale with live music, cake and more. 30200 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe
Girl’s Best Trend
Local designer Jen Buchanan brought her handmade bags to the studio. She has something that will work for most every occasion. You can shop her styles Sunday, April 30th at the Handmade Market at JoAnn Fabric & Craft Store in Mayfield Heights.
Lucci’s Place
They brought New York style pizza to Kent! Lucci’s Place, located on East Main Street, is open seven days a week.
Sister’s Scented Candles
Make your home smell like a freshly baked loaf of bread by simply lighting a candle. That’s one of the creative scents offered by Sister’s Scented Candles in Cuyahoga Falls. All candles are hand poured in small batches. You can watch the feature here.
Pep up your popcorn
You’ve been popping popcorn for years, but it’s time to take it to the next level. The owners of Nom Nom Popcorn Company stopped by to share their tips and tricks. Nom Nom has two locations – Canton and North Canton.