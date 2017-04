Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Don't let these chilly April temperatures fool you into thinking you can put off Spring lawn care projects.

AJ Petitti, President of Petitti Garden Centers, explained to Fox 8's Scott Sabol why 'now' is the time to prevent weeds from overtaking your lawn 'later'. AJ also briefed Scott on other lawn projects that need to be tackled in mid-April.

