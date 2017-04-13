LIVE VIDEO: 24 passengers stuck on roller coaster at Six Flags America in Maryland

​

BALTIMORE– Authorities say 24 people are stuck in midair on a stalled roller coaster at an amusement park outside of Washington, D.C.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said on his Twitter account that the riders became stuck around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.

The Berwyn Heights volunteer fire department said in a tweet that the cars of Joker’s Jinx are 100 feet (30 meters) off the ground. Helicopter video from WJLA-TV shows six cars.

PGFD video from scene at @SixFlagsDC High Angle Rescue. Everybody is doing good on board stalled car. Rescues starting. pic.twitter.com/aStBHoeMAf — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 13, 2017

SQ14/TS14/C14A&B enroute to Six Flags. Confirmed 24 passengers stuck on the roller coaster the Joker's Jinx. Cars are 100' off the ground pic.twitter.com/sG1nRIS3DD — Berwyn Heights VFD (@BHVFD14) April 13, 2017

Brady says the riders do not appear to be in distress. He says the department’s high-angle team is developing a rescue plan.

Two dozen passengers became stuck on the same ride in August 2014.

Representatives for Six Flags did not immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.