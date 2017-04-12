× Woman walking dog finds body in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio– A woman walking her dog Wednesday morning found a body near the Elyria-Elyria Township border.

The dog started barking at an object along Old Fowl Road between the Elyria city limits and Albrecht Road. Elyria police said the woman went to get a closer look and found a woman laying face down in a muddy area.

She called out to the woman, but didn’t get a response so she went to a nearby house to call for help shortly before 9 a.m.

Elyria police arrived and discovered the woman was dead. Detectives from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and technicians from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene.

The Lorain County Coroner’s Office will determine the victim’s cause of death. Her name will not be released until her family has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Elyria Police Department at 440-323-3302 or the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office at 440-329-3742.